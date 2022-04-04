ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Fight For Legacy Forests – Part 4: How A Bird Touched Off Court Battles

By Lauren Gallup
nwpb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNWPB’s Lauren Gallup continues her series “The Fight For Legacy Forests” with a look at how concerns about habitat for a bird species may have touched off the latest fight / Runtime – 9:49. The marbled murrelet is a seabird listed as a threatened species...

www.nwpb.org

Comments / 0

