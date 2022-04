It's been 50 years since there was new music from MC5. But now Wayne Kramer and his current musical company are kicking out the jams once again. Launching a campaign called We Are All MC5, the band has posted a teaser for "Heavy Lifting," the first song from a new album due this fall and ahead of live dates in May with a new MC5 lineup. The stomping track was co-written by Kramer, Brad Brooks and Tom Morello, and also features Don Was on bass and Abe Laboriel Jr. from Paul McCartney's band on drums. The full song's release is TBA, along with a new version of "Edge of the Switchblade" from Kramer's 1995 solo album, The Hard Stuff, that features co-lead vocals by Alice in Chains' William Duvall.

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO