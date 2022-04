There was a time in American history when shopping was an all-encompassing experience. Large department stores such as Macy's, Lord & Taylor, and J.L. Hudson provided customers with plenty of the season's best fashions, top-notch appliances, and visually appealing aesthetics that made every moment of an all-day visit special. To further ensure a comfortable and memorable experience for its customers, many of these department stores featured restaurants. In recent times, due to major changes in how people shop, whether that's in a rush or online, in-store restaurants are now few and far between. Per Forbes, some still exist in high-end retail shops, but only in select locations.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO