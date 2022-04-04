ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Committee votes on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bid for Supreme Court

By Michael Macagnone
Roll Call Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Judiciary Committee moved Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to the Supreme Court on Monday, when senators aired grievances over the confirmation process and then deadlocked along party lines in a vote on her nomination. The Senate voted 53-47 on a procedural vote late Monday night to bring...

rollcall.com

