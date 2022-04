Washington Salmon Passage, Redfish Kill, Missouri River Land, Idaho Trout, Florida Permit, New Fishing Regulations. New Regulations for Trout and Salmon in New York Announced. New statewide regulations for rainbow and brown trout in lakes and ponds in New York state were recently announced, and are as follows: The season will now be open year-round, with a 5-fish daily limit, with no more than 2 longer than 12 inches. Also, new Atlantic salmon regulations now allow for a year-round open season, throughout the state.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO