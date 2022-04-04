ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart’s cat Princess Peony killed by her 4 dogs

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart took to social media over the weekend to share the untimely death of one of her beloved pets.

Princess Peony was mistaken as an intruder and killed by Stewart’s four dogs, according to Stewart’s Instagram post.

Princess Peony and her sister, Empress Tang, were born in 2009, according to a slideshow on Stewart’s website.

Stewart said that she will miss Princess Peony “very badly.”

WNBC noted that Stewart is a well-known animal lover, owning dogs, cats, birds, chinchillas and a host of other animals over the years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

