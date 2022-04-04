ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's 'Truth Social' App Experiencing Technical Difficulties

By Zack Linly
 2 days ago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


W elp, Donald Trump ‘s Truth Social app is up and running. Well, it’s up, anyway. The “running” part of Trump’s Twitter alternative appears to be hitting some snags —which is to say the launch of the app has become as disastrous as Trump’s failure of a presidency.

For those who are unaware or have forgotten (because this sh** is as forgettable as the heyday of Kid Rock’s career ), Trump announced last October that he was launching his own social media app in order to “stand up to the tyranny of big tech.” But really, he was just still salty about being banned from Twitter and he needed a virtual gathering spot for MAGA rubes, QMorons, and white nationalists (I know, redundant AF) who he could tell his lies to without pesky fact-checkers tagging his posts and without admins to ban him for spreading demonstrably dangerous Trump-aganda.

According to BBC News , the app launched on February 21, which was Presidents’ Day, which means even Trump’s launch date was a symbolic lie because, despite his continued claims that he won the 2020 election, Trumple-weird-skin hadn’t been a president more than a year. Besides all of that, a month and a half after its launch, nearly 1.5 million people who have downloaded the app are still on a waiting list to be able to access it due to technical difficulties no one seems to know how to fix.

“Truth Social might look like Twitter, but it isn’t available on Android phones, web browsers, or, apparently, to most people outside the US,” BBC reported. (This is one flex we can expect millions of iPhone users to ignore.)

“It’s been a disaster,” Joshua Tucker, director of NYU’s Center for Social Media and Politics, said of the app’s launch.

“Nobody seems to know what’s going on,” a Trump ally who requested anonymity said.

Sadly but unsurprisingly —because the right-wing world has officially turned Idiocracy into a real-life documentary—Truth Social was one of the App Store’s most downloaded apps on the day of its launch. But a lot of people who downloaded were unable to use it. In fact, a reporter for BBC said he tried to register a profile on the app and was placed at number 1,419,631 on the waiting list.

Truth Social Chief Executive Devin Nunes said the goal was for the app to be “fully operational” by the end of March, yet here we are in early April and MAGA-mutts still can’t get access when all they want to do is shower bimonthly and get served daily lies under a banner of “Truth” in peace. So, what gives? Well, it appears nobody knows, but people are like, “f*** it” at this point, and the app’s popularity is paying the price.

From BBC:

While YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are among the 10 most downloaded apps, according to Similar Web , Truth Social is outside the top 100.

Users who find their way in can find the app a little empty, as many big voices on the American right have so far stayed away.

Another study found downloads have fallen by as much as 95%.

And many are feeling frustrated.

“Signed up for Truth Social a couple weeks ago and still on a waiting list,” one Twitter user said, on Tuesday.

“By the time I’m off the waiting list and on to Truth Social for real, Trump will be President again,” joked another.

LOL! Yeah, good luck with that.

Trump is reportedly furious that more people aren’t joining his janky-a** app and he doesn’t know what to do with his relatively paltry 750,000 followers so he hasn’t posted on the app in more than a month. We all know that if Trump was still on Twitter, we’d be hearing about “big tech” rigging his app like the Biden Illuminati rigged voting machines against him.

Anyway, we can file this news under: “Who cares? But also, this is kinda funny.”

