ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

No Filter! Bella Thorne’s No Makeup Selfies Show Off Her Natural Beauty: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

A natural beauty! Bella Thorne looks amazing with or without makeup — and she often shares selfies featuring full glam or a fresh face.

Over the years, the former Disney Channel star has been candid about her ongoing skin struggles.

"No makeup," she captioned a series of snaps on Instagram in May 2020. "Goodmorning I’m so proud of my skin and how far we have come." Along with the no-makeup selfies, Bella posted old pictures of her attempting to heal a breakout.

Bella Thorne’s Most Fashionable Braless Moments Over the Years

“For so long, I was told acne is such a bad thing and that directors can’t hire me, because they’re all just looking at my skin , which is not true," she recalled while chatting with Refinery29 in June 2016. "I was seeing girls on Twitter struggling with it too, and I just wanted to help them, you know? I don’t really know that what I’m doing for my skin is that right, and I am not sure that it will work for anybody else, but if I can just help one person, that’s what I am put on the earth to do. That’s why I have come out about it."

The Shake It Up alum went on to say that there was a point in her life where she was "riddled with acne." Years later, she broke down her skincare routine for Vogue in June 2019.

“My skin has been a long time in the works. I don’t even know how many years I’ve had cystic acne, but it started off as dermatitis, and then I tried everything you can think of," she shared. “There’s something called overwashing your face, and when I had really bad acne, that was one of the things I stopped, and it actually helped my skin. Not that I’m saying, ‘You don’t have to wash your face in the morning,’ it’s just something that works for me.”

Celebrities' Regrets From Their Child Star Days: Selena, Demi and More

When celebrating the new year in January 2022, Bella shared an inspirational caption on Instagram.

" I will be healthier this year I will take more care of my body ," she wrote, in part. "I will drink more water. I will pay more attention to my negative mental habits I will work to change those. I will stop judging myself so harshly. I will be happy."

From the look of it, she's worked hard to accomplish these goals — while wearing makeup or not! Scroll through the gallery to see Bella's best no-makeup moments.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Looks So Grown-Up With Her New Dramatic Hair Makeover

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is changing things up when it comes to her hair color — she no longer has the same golden locks as her mom. The 17-year-old model decided to dye her hair a chestnut brown and she looks absolutely stunning. Leni showed off her new look on her Instagram page with her mom by her side as they proudly displayed their new covers for Harper’s Bazaar Germany. The dramatic hair change makes Leni’s gorgeous blue eyes twinkle even more — and we love the hot pink pants she paired with her...
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Person
Bella Thorne
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Beauty#Selfies#Cystic Acne#Cosmetics#Disney Channel#Vogue
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

This Short Hairstyle Is Gearing Up To Be The Year’s Hottest Haircut

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, right now, the bob is the hottest hair trend in the world. Bubbling away for the past couple of years, demand for the cut shows no signs of abating, with myriad iterations battling it out for the title of style du jour. We see it at fashion month; on Instagram, or just on stylish women we pass on the street. And its owner almost invariably emanates low-key cool – such is the power of the bob.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Deadpool 3: Bella Thorne Explains Why She’s Still Hoping To Play Lady Deadpool

It’s no secret that comic book genre has beend dominating the entertainment industry for years now. But superhero movies have managed to stand out as fan favorites, including Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Fans and celebs alike have been waiting for news on the upcoming third movie, with Reynolds offering the occasional cryptic update. And actress Bella Thorne recently explained why she’s still hoping to play Lady Deadpool.
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy