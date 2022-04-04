No Filter! Bella Thorne’s No Makeup Selfies Show Off Her Natural Beauty: Photos

A natural beauty! Bella Thorne looks amazing with or without makeup — and she often shares selfies featuring full glam or a fresh face.

Over the years, the former Disney Channel star has been candid about her ongoing skin struggles.

"No makeup," she captioned a series of snaps on Instagram in May 2020. "Goodmorning I’m so proud of my skin and how far we have come." Along with the no-makeup selfies, Bella posted old pictures of her attempting to heal a breakout.

“For so long, I was told acne is such a bad thing and that directors can’t hire me, because they’re all just looking at my skin , which is not true," she recalled while chatting with Refinery29 in June 2016. "I was seeing girls on Twitter struggling with it too, and I just wanted to help them, you know? I don’t really know that what I’m doing for my skin is that right, and I am not sure that it will work for anybody else, but if I can just help one person, that’s what I am put on the earth to do. That’s why I have come out about it."

The Shake It Up alum went on to say that there was a point in her life where she was "riddled with acne." Years later, she broke down her skincare routine for Vogue in June 2019.

“My skin has been a long time in the works. I don’t even know how many years I’ve had cystic acne, but it started off as dermatitis, and then I tried everything you can think of," she shared. “There’s something called overwashing your face, and when I had really bad acne, that was one of the things I stopped, and it actually helped my skin. Not that I’m saying, ‘You don’t have to wash your face in the morning,’ it’s just something that works for me.”

When celebrating the new year in January 2022, Bella shared an inspirational caption on Instagram.

" I will be healthier this year I will take more care of my body ," she wrote, in part. "I will drink more water. I will pay more attention to my negative mental habits I will work to change those. I will stop judging myself so harshly. I will be happy."

From the look of it, she's worked hard to accomplish these goals — while wearing makeup or not! Scroll through the gallery to see Bella's best no-makeup moments.