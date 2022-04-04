ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott sworn in as new Tupelo Fire Chief

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
TUPELO • Pontotoc native Kelly Elliot is excited to take the helm of the Tupelo Fire Department.

“I am pumped and ready to go,” Elliott told the crowd of mostly firefighters who gathered at the BancorpSouth Conference Center for his swearing in ceremony, Monday. “It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be fun.”

Because of the timing of his hire and other scheduling issues, Elliott has not had a chance to meet with the department. Although a large number of current fire fighters have enough years in the system to retire, Elliott said the first thing he wants to do is meet with the senior leadership to encourage them to help him lead the department.

“That meeting can’t come soon enough,” he said.

Former fire chief Thomas Walker worked with Elliott at TFD 25 years ago and remembered him. When he heard Elliott was Mayor Todd Jordan’s choice, he texted the mayor applauding the choice, saying it was a great day for Tupelo.

Walker also implored the rank and file of the department to give the new chief a chance, noting it took him about a year to get comfortable with the job.

Walker served as the city's fire chief for 12 years.

“I ask you to show him the same respect you showed me,” Walker told the crowd. “Have an open mind and an open heart. Give him an opportunity, and he will earn your respect.”

Before administering the oath of office to Elliott, Jordan addressed the unusual process that placed the veteran fire fighter at the head of the department. The city accepted nearly two dozen applications and weeded the field down to three candidates, which were all called back for a second interview. It was only then that the mayor saw Elliott’s resume.

“I thought all three finalists would have done a great job, but when I saw the resume of Elliott, it was impressive,” Jordan said. The mayor said he knew Elliott was the person to lead the department after spending five minutes with him face-to-face.

When he left the Tupelo Fire Department in the spring of 1998, Elliott knew he wanted to come back one day as chief. Over the last 24 years, he has gained the experience and leadership skills he thinks will allow him to exceed in the job.

“When you know where you’re going and why you are going there, it’s a lot more fun,” Elliott aid.

Elliott, who will turn 50 next month, has more than 30 years of fire service experience and was the fire chief at the 172nd Airlift Wing in Thompson Field in Jackson. He previously served at the Tupelo Fire Department from 1995 to 1998. Elliott is also a chief master sergeant and a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard.

He is married to Deanna Elliott and together they have three sons; Peyton, Connor and Hayden.

In a technical sense, Elliott might be the first person ever sworn in as fire chief. Walker said Monday’s ceremony was the first official swearing in ceremony he knew of.

“When I got the job, Mayor Jack Reed presented me to the city council and they voted,” Walker said. “The mayor looked at me and said, ‘You’re the fire chief.’”

