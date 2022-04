By: KDKA-TV News Staff WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Work continues this week on the Yukon/Madison Interchange project. Starting tomorrow, lanes between the Madison and New Stanton exits will shift, and traffic will split on the eastbound side of the road near the New Stanton exit. (Photo Credit: KDKA) There will also be some daytime lane restrictions in place, so drivers should expect delays.

