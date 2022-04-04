ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman arrested for killing 2 in violent collision at Kennewick intersection

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspected drunk driver is being blamed for the death of two people at a Kennewick intersection late Sunday. Witnesses estimated Mariana Souza, 28, was going as fast as...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 3

Kathy Lalka
2d ago

A traffic circle would have avoided these deaths. She would have ran into the island in the middle of the intersection and she may have died but innocent people who died would have just been witnesses.

Reply(1)
2
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick detectives need help identifying three men in truck burglary investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are turning to the community for help identifying three men who have been deemed individuals of interest in their investigation into a recent burglary in the Tri-Cities. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on Monday afternoon, detectives are looking into a burglary that took place somewhere on the 5300-block of W...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler Pacifica#Police#Wa#Ford
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick woman in crisis disappeared from her home overnight

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police investigators are asking for the community’s help to find a 50-year-old woman who has gone missing from her Tri-Cities home overnight. According to a release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, the missing person is named Sandra Peterson. She was described as a white female listed at approx. 5-foot-9 and 120 lbs. Sandra has blue eyes and dark blonde hair.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities woman escapes kidnapper in Ellensburg, suspect remains at large

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities woman who was assaulted and driven out of the area against her will escaped her captor during a stop in Ellensburg. Now, law enforcement across Eastern Washington is searching for the male suspect who fled from the scene last Friday. The accused kidnapper was identified by Kennewick police officers as 53-year-old Jack Woldrop. His last...
ELLENSBURG, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy