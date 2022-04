DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who take Interstate 70 east of Interstate 25 can expect a traffic shift this week as part of the Central 70 Project. The traffic shift will happen in the recently-completed eastbound I-70 lanes between Steele Street/Vasquez and Colorado boulevards. (credit: CBS) This is the first traffic shift for motorists onto the new and permanent lanes of eastbound I-70 in the new lowered section. Lanes will shift to the south to allow crews to begin installing intelligent transportation systems as part of the future Express Lanes. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) The last traffic shift into the final configuration of eastbound I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard by the end of summer. (credit: CBS) Drivers should expect slight delays as corridor drivers get used to the new alignment.

TRAFFIC ・ 23 DAYS AGO