How to complete Rya's quest in Elden Ring

What is it? The third expansion, and the finale to the MMO's Elder Dragon saga. Since the release of End of Dragons, I've spent as much time in Guild Wars 2's older maps as I have in its new Canthan region. It's a peculiar quirk of the game that a new expansion doesn't replace what came before. This is an MMO that, in the nine years since its release, has never raised its level cap. The gear and weapons you earned before remain just as relevant today. In that context, End of Dragons doesn't just need to be good in isolation, but—through its new maps, features and class specialisations—has to weave itself into the larger tapestry of the overall endgame.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO