This weekend, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. It’s a fight over a year in the making, after the two first met at UFC 259, where Sterling won the title via disqualification when Yan delivered an illegal knee that Sterling was unable to continue after. It was a fight that even Sterling admits Yan was winning before the illegal knee, but “The Funk Master” says that’s because he made a critical error beforehand.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO