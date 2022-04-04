UNC vs. Kansas: Lineups, betting odds, TV info for men's title game

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks will face the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels for the men’s national championship in the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks beat No. 2 seed Villanova on Saturday to advance to their 10th national title game, and third under head coach Bill Self. The program will be looking for its first championship since 2008, and fourth overall (1952, 1988).

Who are the top former Kansas players in NBA history?

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels defeated two-seed Duke on Saturday. North Carolina will be playing in its 12th title game, and first under Hubert Davis. He can become the first coach ever to win in his first full season as coach. The Tar Heels last won the title in 2017, their sixth in history.

How They Got Here

No. 1 Kansas: 83-56 win over No. 16 Texas Southern; 79-72 win over No. 9 Creighton; 66-61 win over No. 4 Providence; 76-50 win over No. 10 Miami; 81-65 win over No. 2 Villanova.

Seed total beat: 41

No. 8 North Carolina: 95-63 win over No. 9 Marquette; 96-86 win over No. 1 Baylor; 73-66 win over No. 4 UCLA; 69-49 win over No. 15 Saint Peter’s; 81-77 win over No. 2 Duke.

Seed total beat: 31

Projected Starting Lineups

North Carolina:

F Leaky Black

F Brady Manek

C Armando Bacot

G Caleb Love

Kansas:

F Jalen Wilson

F David McCormack

G Dajuan Harris Jr.

G Christian Braun

G Ochai Agbaji

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Kansas -4.5

Money line: North Carolina +155, Kansas -190

Over-under: 151.5

How to Watch

