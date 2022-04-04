ICYMI — POLITICO’s Inaugural Health Care Summit: From Shadows to Solutions: The Future of U.S. Health Care
On Thursday, March 30, POLITICO brought together health care providers, policymakers, federal regulators, patient representatives, and industry leaders for its inaugural health care summit: “From Shadows to Solutions: The Future of U.S. Health Care.” POLITICO health care reporters spent the day assessing the effectiveness of the policy and industry solutions that...www.politico.com
Comments / 1