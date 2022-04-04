ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Stillman College and University of Alabama sign graduate school agreement

By Kelvin Reynolds
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The connection between the University of Alabama and nearby Stillman College is growing stronger after the schools recently signed a new agreement establishing an educational pathway that makes it easier for students at Stillman to continue...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Schmitt Moore

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Schmitt Moore of Bethel Baptist Church. Moore has been a mainstay in Tuscaloosa in education, church and in the community. Pastor Schmitt Moore has been the pastor of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church since April 1983. He...
WSFA

Former WSFA 12 News employee using skills to educate youth

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Kyle Goodin is used to being behind the scenes, first working in production at WSFA 12 News and later becoming a teacher at Wetumpka High School. So, he was very shocked that he ended up on camera when he was named the latest Class Act award winner.
WETUMPKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbrc#The University Of Alabama#Ua Stillman College
thecheyennepost.com

Scally is a December 2021 Upper Iowa University graduate

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Matthew Scally of Cheyenne, WY, graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin in December 2021. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WHAS11

Simmons College, Spalding University announce partnership agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky colleges are joining forces to create a better learning environment for their students. Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby and Dr. Toni Murden McClure, the presidents of Simmons College and Spalding University, respectively, announced and signed a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) Thursday. The agreement is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Harvard Health

The 74-year-old College graduate

This story is part of a series of graduate profiles ahead of Commencement ceremonies in May. When the violinist and budding singer-songwriter Robin Batteau left Harvard in 1968, he was two semesters short of a degree. “My father died in debt and the family was in trouble financially,” he said....
HARVARD, MA
WSFA

University of Alabama receives $360 million research award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced NOAA has chosen the University of Alabama as a host for a new research venture. This research venture establishes the Cooperative Institute for Research to Operations in Hydrology, which is headquartered at...
ALABAMA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

High School Students Will Be Required To Study Financial Literacy Before Graduating, After Gov. DeSantis Signs New Bill

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22 Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill that will require that high school kids in Florida are taught about financial literacy and money management in order to graduate from high school. The move is being seen as a smart one, in preparing the state's young people to function in the real world.
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation. The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools. The budget bill now goes...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery Public Schools to name new superintendent Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County residents will have an answer by the end of the week as to who will be the next leader of Montgomery Public Schools. The Montgomery County Board of Education has interviewed each finalist and says it will hold a special called board meeting on Friday to announce MPS’s new superintendent.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy