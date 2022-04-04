ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Likely snow in mountains this week, warm temps and possible rain elsewhere

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
 2 days ago

This week's forecast in Denver kicks off with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Meanwhile, the mountains west of the city could see up to three inches of snow through Wednesday.

Monday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 68 degrees with relatively light winds. Rain could fall Tuesday — at a 30% chance — with a high near 61 degrees, the weather service says.

The rest of the week calls for sunny, breezy conditions with temps in the 50s and 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qJTF_0eywgQh300
University of Colorado Boulder student Alec Shelton jumps off an obstacle at Valmont Bike Park on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5-13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a northwest wind 11-16 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15-24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

