Greenville, SC

Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas

By Anisa Snipes
WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help relieve pain for customers at the pump. The restaurant said that starting Monday, April 4, and lasting until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal featuring 12 or...

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro church giving free gas to 200 cars

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church is helping its community fuel up amid high gas prices. Mount Zion Baptist Church will give away free gas to the first 200 cars that show up to Gastown Gas Station located at 1409 South Elm-Eugene Street, on Saturday, March 19, starting at 7 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS Baltimore

Curio Wellness Giving Away $40K In Gift Cards To Help Customers Pay For Gas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Curio Wellness, a Maryland-based medical cannabis company, is giving away $40,000 in Royal Farms gift cards to help patients save a little green at the pump. Over the last four months, patient purchases have consistently declined, which the company attributes to the rising costs of consumer goods, particularly gas. “We know that one of the barriers to accessing healthcare and medicine is transportation, and we want to ease the burden many of our loyal patients are experiencing right now,” said Wendy Bronfein, the company’s co-founder, chief brand officer, and director of public policy. Starting Thursday, the business is offering $10 or $25 Royal Farms gift cards for qualifying purchases of Curio products at the following locations: • Curio Wellness: 2060A York Road, Timonium• Green Point Wellness, 116 Washington Blvd., Laurel• Green Point Wellness, 823a Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum Heights Customers will receive a $10 card for a $100 sale, or $25 for a sale of $200 or more. Maryland’s medical cannabis program launched in 2017. Curio says patients can use cannabis-derived products to deal with chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, glaucoma, post traumatic stress disorder, and other conditions.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
MCKINNEY, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth stimulus: $100 monthly payments for high gas prices isn’t enough

While Congress debates a fourth stimulus check by issuing payments for skyrocketing gasoline prices- many Americans still haven’t received their third stimulus check. The U.S. Department of the Treasurery identified 644,705 Americans who did not receive a third stimulus check part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
INCOME TAX
Awesome 98

For 2 Days Only Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Green Doughnuts

You don’t need much luck to score a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme this week, but you do need to wear green, aka Krispy Green. To honor St. Patrick’s Day, Krispy Kreme is turning their original glazed doughnuts green and making a special offer for customers. If you come into the a participating store wearing green on March 16th or 17th, you’ll get a free green doughnut. No purchase is necessary, but you do need to limit one free O’riginal Glazed doughnut per person per day, and the offer is not valid with any other offer or coupon, for delivery or online ordering.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting gives free gas to residents in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It wasn’t so painful for people at the pump this morning. Davis Broadcasting gave free gas to the first 200 cars to show up at the Sunoco Gas Station in Columbus. Foxie 105 and Praise 100.7 radio stations announced the location one hour before the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: The 16th Annual Crab Crack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 16th Annual Crab Crack is an annual scholarship fundraiser hosted by the Columbia Sigmas (members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.) Proceeds raised will support the Sigma Scholarship Fund, which will benefit students who are going to college. The event will have an all-you-can-eat menu,...
COLUMBIA, SC
AL.com

Alabama gas prices: Will the dip in prices continue?

As expected, the falling price in oil is showing up - very slowly - at gas stations around the country and in Alabama. According to AAA, the average price in Alabama for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline today is $4.12, two cents less from the day before. A week...
ALABAMA STATE

