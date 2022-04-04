Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Curio Wellness, a Maryland-based medical cannabis company, is giving away $40,000 in Royal Farms gift cards to help patients save a little green at the pump. Over the last four months, patient purchases have consistently declined, which the company attributes to the rising costs of consumer goods, particularly gas. “We know that one of the barriers to accessing healthcare and medicine is transportation, and we want to ease the burden many of our loyal patients are experiencing right now,” said Wendy Bronfein, the company’s co-founder, chief brand officer, and director of public policy. Starting Thursday, the business is offering $10 or $25 Royal Farms gift cards for qualifying purchases of Curio products at the following locations: • Curio Wellness: 2060A York Road, Timonium• Green Point Wellness, 116 Washington Blvd., Laurel• Green Point Wellness, 823a Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum Heights Customers will receive a $10 card for a $100 sale, or $25 for a sale of $200 or more. Maryland’s medical cannabis program launched in 2017. Curio says patients can use cannabis-derived products to deal with chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, glaucoma, post traumatic stress disorder, and other conditions.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD ・ 20 DAYS AGO