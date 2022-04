RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fans of Great Basin Brewing Company can expect more innovation and continued growth. Those are just some of the goals behind some new moves by the company. One of the biggest changes announced is that -- for the first time ever -- Great Basin has two brewmasters. Brewmaster Evan Eldridge will be overseeing the brew pubs while Brewmaster Aaron Halecky will focus on the production and distribution side. And they can’t wait to get more creative and get their beer to more people.

