This weekend: Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with breathtaking aviation

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, everyone’s favorite seasonal crustaceans — soft shell crabs — crawled into kitchens across the Lowcountry as sacrifices to spring menus. A quick glance at weekend offerings showed the softies at the Grocery, FIG, and Pier 41. Professional tip: when counting down the days to soft shell crab season, these are the big three to watch for the first supplies coming into Charleston. Though, last year, Home Team BBQ shocked us all with the first softie to pop up on social media (a lunch-service advantage over the other three restaurants).
