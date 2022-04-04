Golf fans can't get enough of these Waffle House-themed Adidas Masters cleats

Is it possible to say that golf shoes look … delicious?

That’s honestly my first impression when I got a look at the new Adidas golf shoes that married the brand with … Waffle House! Just in time for Masters week!

The shoes are covered in a waffle-like design and syrupy designs on the bottom. Per Adidas: “Although it’s a limited menu item, we’ll start taking orders on the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House beginning this Thursday, April 7, on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers in the U.S.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of these on Twitter on Monday morning. Here’s the reaction:

