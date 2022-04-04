ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Golf fans can't get enough of these Waffle House-themed Adidas Masters cleats

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnejH_0eywdgpa00

Is it possible to say that golf shoes look … delicious?

That’s honestly my first impression when I got a look at the new Adidas golf shoes that married the brand with … Waffle House! Just in time for Masters week!

The shoes are covered in a waffle-like design and syrupy designs on the bottom. Per Adidas: “Although it’s a limited menu item, we’ll start taking orders on the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House beginning this Thursday, April 7, on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers in the U.S.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of these on Twitter on Monday morning. Here’s the reaction:

Look at these!

Some reaction

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

141K+

Posts

35M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Black/Chrome Set To Release In November

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Desert Elephant"

Following a first look teased last month, another detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant has surfaced. The pairs will arrive as part of a larger Jordan Brand‘s Summer 2022 lineup, offering a reinterpretation of the classic “Black Cement” color-blocking design. The upcoming...
APPAREL
shefinds

Zendaya Flashes Major Leg In Her Latest Photoshoot—Her Followers Can't Get Enough Of This Pink Minidress!

Zendaya has rocked many memorable and stunning Valentino numbers, but one pink mini dress with side cut-outs from the Italian luxury brand’s new campaign has become an *instant fave* among the Euphoria star’s 135 million Instagram followers. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 25, gave her all in the epic photoshoot and showed off her killer, toned and svelte figure in the process in an IG post last month. Our jaws truly dropped upon seeing this look, like the 11+ million others who liked her post!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 "Rebellionaire" Stands Out in This Week's Best Footwear Drops

There’s all but two weeks left to go in March 2022, but there’s no question that all of the most popular sportswear brands are going to jam pack the month’s remaining days with a barrage of new footwear releases. The lineup for the next seven days is listed down below, but before we take you through all of those, let’s first debrief you on all of the major news that popped up in the world of sneakers last week.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week — YEEZY, Air Max and More

Some of our favorite sneaker trends return in this week’s release round up. The aged aesthetic takes over the adidas Forum ‘84 High and a deep green women’s Nike Dunk Low, while spring-ready pastels cover the futuristic Nike Furyosa and Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere.”. Look...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Announces Its Air Max 1 Releases for Air Max Day 2022

Air Max Day 2022 is upon us, and has finally unveiled what it’s been cooking up in celebration of its annual sneaker holiday. This year, the Beaverton sportswear brand is bringing its beloved Air Max 1 to center stage, and for good reason given that the silhouette is celebrating its 35th anniversary. A trio of colorways will be released this year, all of which will be dropped as regional exclusives.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle House#The Waffle#Cleats#Adidas Com#Men S And Women#Tomvh
Complex

Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Air Max Day History & Sneaker Release Facts You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Architect turned sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield’s vaunted Nike Air Max 1 was released on March 26, 1987. Thirty-five years after its debut, both Nike and sneaker fans will observe the annual celebration of the anniversary — dubbed Air Max Day — with the release of commemorative Air Max 1 colorways. With the sneakerhead holiday on March 26, below is a history of past events and how they have evolved over time. Air Max Day...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Price To Increase To $180 In Holiday 2022

If you’ve been around for long enough to see tennis shoes priced by retailers for under $100 USD, paying $170 USD for an Air Jordan 1 in 2022 may be against your spending philosophy. Beginning the Holiday 2022 season, however, $170 USD will be considered more affordable given that the NIKE, Inc. design’s Retro High OG trim is rumored to have its price increased to $180 USD by the end of the year.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Set For May 23rd Release

In late September 2021, mock-up images surfaced depicting two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid by Off-White. While Virgil Abloh never confirmed the shoes were to release while he was still alive, sneaker leakers have since rumored spring and summer launch dates for the duo. Recently, the “Black”-colored pair emerged via new images ahead of a May 23rd release date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Adidas and ‘South Park’ made a hilarious ‘Awesom-O’-themed sneaker

Adidas and South Park began partnering on collaborative sneakers last year, and 25 seasons and running for the animated show mean an abundance of source material for them to play with. The two parties started things off strong with a Towelie-themed Campus 80 timed for 4/20, and now they’re back with a hilarious one-off reference from back in season 8.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy