The Guitar Center Music Foundation collaborates with Jerry Garcia Music Arts on new JG Bear collectible items to raise funds for arts and music education
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — The Guitar Center Music Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on granting instruments to music education and music therapy organizations, has collaborated with Jerry Garcia Music Arts (JGMA) and Bears for Humanity to offer new collectable items to generate funds for arts and music education programs. Each item’s...www.mixonline.com
Comments / 0