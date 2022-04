< p>The big name here is top-ranked prospect Michael Harris. Some people may have hoped he would begin the year in AAA, but it was always improbable the Braves decided to let him skip a level this early in his minor-league career, despite how well he handled himself during Spring Training. Harris is oozing with potential, but he just turned 21-years-old, and the Braves outfield is currently full. There’s absolutely no reason to rush him. I expect Harris will get a shot in Gwinnett this season, but it won’t be until much later in the year.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO