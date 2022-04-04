Florida Alligator Spotted Swimming With Football In Mouth

A nature lover spotted the most Florida thing you'll probably hear about. An alligator was caught on camera swimming with a football in its mouth, according to WOFL .

Sandra Rayman Harrison snapped this silly photo on Facebook, which was captured at the Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Florida. It didn't take long for commentators to debate whether the reptile was trying to eat the ball or practicing its football skills.

"Florida Gators looking for new quarterback?" someone commented.

"He didn’t know it’s a football, thought he scored an easy meal of turtle," another user pointed out.

It wasn't all fun and games , though. Despite the funny comments, Harrison told the Miami Herald that she was worried about the gator's safety.

"My concern is that somehow the football was wedged in such a way that the gator could not apply pressure to pop it," she said. "The concern was also if the ball did pop, would it get lodged and kill the gator?"

Harrison says she uploaded the picture hoping someone would know if the gator got any help.

"We are waiting to hear what happened, however at Monument Lake Campground - this was the gators meal for the day, however, it did not go as planned," she wrote in the post. "This is what we need to understand when we are not careful with human objects around wildlife."