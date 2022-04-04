ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Dickens announces new initiatives

CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA four-day work week could be headed toward an office near you. Man shot...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Midtown Atlanta#Metro Atlanta#Heavy Rain#High Rise Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Convicted Georgia meth distributor gets maximum sentence for distributing meth again

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia woman received the maximum prison sentence for methamphetamine distribution after pleading guilty on Wednesday. Linda Timblin, 48, from Baxley, Georgia, received 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. In addition to Timblin’s […]
BAXLEY, GA
CBS 46

Hungry? Whataburger is coming to metro Atlanta!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular burger brand is headed to Atlanta. Whataburger announced Thursday it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 6 to celebrate its anticipated grand opening in Kennesaw. The restaurant, which is set to be the first of eight locations coming to the Atlanta area, is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Luggage thief caught red handed at Atlanta airport

Students returned to class after a shooting involving the mother of a student broke out at Booker T. Washington High School. A strong weather system is producing heavy rain in metro Atlanta. Atlanta mayor launches Midnight Basketball League to curb crime. Updated: 16 hours ago. Atlanta mayor launches Midnight Basketball...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Rain stops, skies clear in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

One dead after shooting near popular Buckhead bars

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead after a shooting overnight near popular bars in Buckhead. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Roswell Road. They also said that a fight inside one of the bars led to the shooting. The victim...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man fatally shot behind DeKalb County McDonald’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found with a gunshot wound behind a McDonald’s in DeKalb County in what appears to be the latest display of violent crime plaguing Atlanta. Police responded to the scene on Memorial Drive in Decatur late Monday night. The man, who has not been identified at this time, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man hit and killed by MARTA train in Midtown Atlanta

Heavy rain is causing flash flooding through parts of southwest Atlanta. Flights have been impacted as severe weather pushes through Metro Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers pass flurry of bills on Sine Die. Updated: 7 hours ago. In a frantic finish, the final day of the 2022 legislative session came to a...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy