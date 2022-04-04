ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

4 Under-the-Radar Bruins Games Left on the 2021-22 Schedule

By Vince Reilly
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 14 games remaining, the Boston Bruins have all but sealed their spot in the playoffs. Seeding remains to be ironed out, as they could land anywhere from second seed in the Atlantic to second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference. Here are four games to keep an eye...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Powers Boston To OT Victory In Columbus

Two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets resulted in two wins for the Boston Bruins. After defeating Columbus in Boston on Saturday, the Bruins headed west and bested the Blue Jackets, 3-2, in overtime at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Boston improved to 44-20-5 with the win while Columbus dropped to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Get a Winner with Undrafted Free Agent Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers acquired four players before the trade deadline (all are set to become unrestricted free agents after this season) to help them right now. The Blueshirts are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, and their deadline acquisitions give them much-needed depth. However, in addition to acquiring players with expiring contracts, the Rangers also signed undrafted free agent Bobby Trivigno, a Long Island native, who could end up helping them for years to come.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Red Wings#Calder Trophy
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
MLB
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers Who Can Be the Next Unlikely Playoff Hero

The Edmonton Oilers are 18-7-2 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft and they’ve won their last nine games at Rogers Place. It’s a decent enough sample size to assume they’ll likely squeeze into the playoffs as Hockey Reference has the team at a 91 percent chance to make the postseason.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Show Signs Of Progress With Strong March

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough go of things over the last decade, missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons and on the way to their 11th straight season without a playoff berth. For the most part during the 2021-22 regular season, things have gone as expected: the Sabres are near the bottom of the overall NHL standings, and they have had long stretches without wins on multiple occasions. March was a different month for this team though. In the month of March, the Sabres posted an 8-3-3 record in 15 games, and built up an impressive 8-game point streak before it was snapped with a 5-3 loss against the Florida Panthers, their second game in April. They have shown signs of real growth, progress, and chemistry. Perhaps that’s why general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams stayed relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Top 10 Most Underrated Players of the 2021-22 Season

Every team has a player or players that, despite having a strong season, do not get the recognition they deserve. These are the less talked about players whose play has helped their team have success this season. Here are the top-10 underrated players of the 2021-22 season. 10) Craig Smith,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Canucks Who Need to Step up to Have a Shot at the Playoffs

With back-to-back regulation losses to the St. Louis Blues last week and a comeback that fell short in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks’ playoff hopes took a massive hit. According to MoneyPuck.com, they currently have a slim 1.3 percent chance of making the dance in May and every game lost from here on out just brings it closer and closer to zero. They now only have 12 games remaining in their season and a possible 24 points up for grabs. That means the most points they can finish with is 98 and that’s if they run the gauntlet and go a perfect 12-0 (which is highly unlikely). What’s more likely is the projected point total of 87.3, which will probably not be good enough to squeak in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings conclude season series with Bruins on Tuesday

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Boston Bruins for the final time this season on Tuesday night. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. On Sunday against the Ottawa Senators, the Wings took a 1-0...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft: Zator’s Top 96 April Rankings

Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings here at The Hockey Writers. In February, I released my first set of rankings just before the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and just after the 2022 World Juniors were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, more players have caught my eye both in their respective leagues and in the Olympics which saw a few draft-eligible players take part. Notably Juraj Slafkovsky, but more on him later. Other players also impressed and moved up my draft board while some dropped after recent performances and more research into their games. This time, like my colleagues Peter Baracchini and Andrew Forbes, this ranking will also be expanded to 96 players, which is the equivalent of three rounds.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, if he gets healthy enough, could the Montreal Canadiens look at trading Carey Price this off-season? Meanwhile, has goaltender Petr Mrazek played his last game in a Toronto Maple Leafs’ uniform?. Leon Draisaitl suffered what looked like a minor injury. Will he be...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ Win Versus Devils – 4/3/22

For multiple reasons, the New York Islanders game against the New Jersey Devils looked poised to be a trap game. The Islanders were coming off three consecutive wins against Metropolitan Division opponents, and were facing a last-place Devils team eager to bounce back from a loss. Moreover, the team was starting Cory Schneider in the net with Semyon Varlamov getting the night off and Ilya Sorokin unable to return to the roster from injury.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-4 Win Over Penguins – 4/5/22

The Colorado Avalanche have been front-runners all season, and they continued that trend on Tuesday by becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot. The Avs won their fourth game in a row, kicking off a three-game road trip with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Chicago Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh: 5 Quick Facts

When the Chicago Blackhawks traded Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and two first-round picks, expectations were high for the acquired players. They say you don’t get a second chance at a first impression, and those two have certainly made a great impression, but none more so than Raddysh. The 24-year-old has five points in eight games since joining the team on March 19. He is playing in his first NHL season and could be a steal of a pickup. This pleasant surprise has fans wanting to get to know the newcomer better. With that, here are five things to know about him.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy