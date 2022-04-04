Danny Wuerffel beams about coach Billy Napier and QB Anthony Richardson

New football coach Billy Napier and basketball coach Todd Golden have welcomed back Florida’s storied traditions in both sports with open arms. Golden recently hired Gator Great Taurean Green to his staff as the director of player development, and Napier has chosen former Florida linebacker Mike Peterson as one of his on-the-field assistants.

Napier also wants more former players to visit the Swamp. Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel stopped by practice Saturday. He beamed about Napier and quarterback Anthony Richardson while speaking to reporters.

Wuerffel was impressed by the number of people involved with the program. He also spent several minutes talking with Napier after practice and had the opportunity to share advice with current student-athletes.

“I’ve had a chance to talk with the players at different times, really on the subject of leadership and trying to develop leaders,” he said. “I met with some of them as a group and others individually; it has been really encouraging. I’m really excited to be associated with GatorMade and help really highlight some of the great stuff that they’re doing.”

Wuerffel believes Richardson’s potential is through the roof like any other person thought who watched him last season. He complimented his passing skills and his athleticism.

“But I think what’s encouraging to me is to see the way he processes the game,” he said. “He’s a really smart guy, and I think he’s got so much potential. And as everybody’s been saying, you hope that you see that potential translate and there’s consistency. And you hope he stays healthy.”

Hopefully, Richardson can stay healthy after he had an offseason procedure on his knee that caused him to miss the Gasparilla Bowl.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.