Everything Will Smith and His Family Have Said About Chris Rock Slap After the Oscars

 2 days ago

A poignant reflection. Willow Smith shared some philosophical thoughts in the wake of her dad Will Smith 's altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars .

"The meaning of life is found in challenge," the "Whip My Hair" singer, 21, tweeted on Saturday, April 2, nearly one week after her father, 53, slapped the comedian, 57, at the awards show and hours after Will resigned from the Academy . "Life is a series of reactions."

The "Emo Girl" songstress didn't explicitly mention her dad, but fans couldn't help wondering if Willow was subtly referencing the instantly viral slap incident , which took place on March 27. The drama occurred after Rock quipped that Jada Pinkett Smith looked like she could star in a G.I. Jane sequel because of her closely cropped hair.

Will, who was nominated for (and later won) best actor, walked up on stage and slapped the Grown Ups actor in the face. When the Men in Black star returned to his seat, he yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f–kin' mouth!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpoNj_0eywRezS00
Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock during the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Magic Mike XXL actress, 50, has previously been open about her struggle with alopecia . Days before the Oscars, she shared a TikTok about how she learned to be proud of her hair . "If I’m doing a cover, everybody’s [like], ‘No, we want your hair straight and flowy,’ when it’s like, ‘All right, cool, but that’s not really what my hair likes to do,'" the Red Table Talk host explained in the March 23 video. "So, I had to learn to get the courage to go, ‘Nah, I’m not doing that.’ Which is why I feel the freedom today — I don’t give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it.”

After the ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they were conducting an investigation into the altercation. The investigation is still ongoing, but on Friday, April 1, the Ali star resigned from the Academy.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," the Philadelphia native said in a statement. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

The "Miami" rapper went on to say that he "deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work" when he hit Rock. "I am heartbroken," he continued. "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Keep scrolling to see more of the Smith family's reactions to the Oscars slap.

