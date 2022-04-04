ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers sign former Cowboys, Ravens CB

By Anthony Rizzuti
 2 days ago
Is Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer piecing together the Legion of . . . Soon?

The team inked yet another defensive back on Monday morning, adding cornerback Chris Westry into the fold out of free agency. As announced by the Panthers, it’ll be a one-year deal for the 24-year-old.

Westry broke into the NFL as a undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2019. He’d spend two years in the Lone Star State out of the University of Kentucky, appearing in a pair of games during the 2020 campaign.

The Orange Park, Fla. native then moved on to the Baltimore Ravens upon signing a futures contract on Jan. 18, 2021. After sitting out a good chunk of the season early on due to a torn lateral meniscus, Westry returned in Week 9 and closed out the slate with 17 tackles and three passes defensed.

Westry is now the sixth defensive back to put pen to paper for the Panthers this offseason. He joins fellow corners Donte Jackson and Rashaan Melvin as well as safeties Xavier Woods, Juston Burris and Sean Chandler.

