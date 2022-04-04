ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

6 Financial Support Resources for Students

By Amanda Wijangco
jjc.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile community colleges already carry fewer costs than four-year colleges and universities, Joliet Junior College is committed to supporting students facing any financial challenge. Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and payment plans are available, but did you know about these other existing and new resources?. JJC awards scholarships through the...

blog.jjc.edu

