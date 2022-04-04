ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manda Pin up in film

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWent to Bombay Beach to expose film in a pin up...

fstoppers.com

Deadline

‘I Love My Dad’ Producer Hantz Motion Pictures Unveils Distribution Arm Best & Final Releasing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of its Grand Jury and Audience Award wins at SXSW for its Patton Oswalt pic I Love My Dad, Hantz Motion Pictures is expanding its company portfolio into distribution, with the launch of Best & Final Releasing. This new arm of the company will allow it to to create a full, end-to-end model for films, from financing and production through marketing and distribution. Best & Final Releasing will serve as a home for underdog features that are increasingly being underserved in the current distribution landscape, with Adam Carter Rehmeier’s critically acclaimed Sundance 2020...
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
Collider

10 Movies With Wild Plot Twists To Stream On Netflix

Who doesn't love a good twist? If done right, twists can enhance the story and keep things interesting. They can turn a great movie into an unforgettable one like Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. Or they can even elevate a mediocre film into a decent, memorable flick. Twists keep audiences...
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
Variety

Fathom Events, Spain’s Bosco Partner to Release Documentary ‘Alive’ in 700 North American Screens (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Fathom Events and Spain’s Bosco Films are partnering to bring faith-based documentary “Vivo” (“Alive”) to about 700 North American locations on April 25. Produced by Hakuna Films and directed by Jorge Pareja, “Alive” narrates four real-life stories filmed in Spain of people who tell how Christian’s Eucharist transformed their lives. “Alive,” which previously bowed by Bosco in Spain and 14 Latin American territories, marks the Spanish indie distributor’s leap into the international market, where it’s been closing a bundle of exhibition agreements with local and international operators. The peak in “Alive’s” international theatrical career comes with...
Fstoppers

What Will Surprise the Next Generation About Photography Today

Technology moves quickly, and it only takes a few generations for there to feel like a profound divide between age groups. What do you think the next generation will not know about the photography of today or will be surprised by?. Many of the people in the Fstoppers community have...
Fstoppers

This Legendary Camera Is Just $330

There have been a few digital cameras that have been landmarks in the industry, whether as major technological steps forward or impressive performers. One such groundbreaking camera was the Canon 5D Mark II, and this neat video takes a look at the camera and how you can still use it for great shots even 14 years after it was released.
SFGate

Nicolas Cage Paid Off Debts With VOD Films, but He Stands by Every Role: ‘I Never Phoned It In’

Around 2014, after Nicolas Cage had a string of box office flops with the likes of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” the actor started becoming the face of straight-to-VOD action movies. Those roles piled up in the dozens as reports surfaced that Cage blew his $150 million fortune, owed the IRS $6.3 million in property taxes and was taking every acting role he could in order to get out of debt. The actor recently clarified this period of his life in an interview with GQ magazine.
WJTV.com

Crew wraps up filming of horror movie in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A horror movie being filmed in Natchez will be wrapped up this week. The Natchez Democrat reported the tentative name of the movie is “From Black.” The movie is classified as horror and psychological thriller. Real deputies from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue agents will be in the film.
Fstoppers

8 Common Mistakes Beginner Photographers Make

There are a lot of different facets you have to learn and master when you are starting out as a photographer, and as such, things can go wrong due to a variety of reasons. If you are new to photography and looking to improve, check out this excellent video tutorial that details eight common mistakes beginner photographers make and how to fix them or avoid them entirely in the first place.
ComicBook

Netflix's New Kaiju Movie Drops First Trailer

When it comes to the universe of kaiju, Godzilla and the other titans of the MonsterVerse are only the tip of the iceberg, as giant monster fans have seen plenty of beasts emerge from some unexpected places in the realms of television and movies. Now, Netflix is once again introducing a brand new behemoth into the lore of kaiju in media with a new family-friendly, CG-animated film that is set to arrive on the streaming service this summer in The Sea Beast.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘One Perfect Shot’ on HBO Max, a Twitter Account-Turned-Series Offering Bland Analysis of Iconic Movie Moments

HBO Max series One Perfect Shot promises deep dives into iconic movie moments, led by the directors themselves. Hosted and produced by Ava DuVernay, the six-episode series was inspired by a popular Twitter account (@oneperfectshot) that shared funny, poignant, visually rich still shots from films ranging from classic cinema to popcorn hits and cult obscurities. (The account is currently under the ownership of movie-nerd website Film School Rejects.) The first season digs into the work of a diverse array of filmmakers, including Jon M. Chu, Michael Mann, Aaron Sorkin, Malcolm D. Lee and Kasi Lemmons, and kicks off with Patty...
