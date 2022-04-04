ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Pushes for Russia’s Removal From UN Human Rights Council

By VOA News
Voice of America
 2 days ago

The United States said Monday it wants the U.N. General Assembly to remove Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, citing allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine. "Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is...

