Click here to read the full article. Across the French footwear market, several storied heritage brands are making a comeback — from Clergerie to Freelance. Now 101-year-old Charles Jourdan, owned by Groupe Royer, is reemerging for fall ’22 under the direction of a new artistic director, ready-to-wear designer Christelle Kocher. The creative director of the Koché ready-to-wear label and of the Chanel-owned feather and flower-maker Lemarié said she was ready to take on a new challenge in footwear. “Shoes are not only accessories in my mind, they are a central element that defines every look,” she said. Groupe Royer, which bought Charles Jourdan...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO