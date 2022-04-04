ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Housebuilders lift FTSE after cladding reports

By Pa City Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4ie7_0eyw9eJD00

It was a flurry of trading in the UK’s housebuilders that helped London’s top index keep its head above water on Monday as trading started for the week.

Reports have emerged that the Government has dropped its demand that housebuilders cough up money to help leaseholders trapped with unsafe cladding on their buildings.

The news that the companies might not have to contribute towards the £4 billion remediation fund saw traders keen to pile into Barratt Developments, Persimmon, Berkeley and Taylor Wimpey.

Online real estate portal Rightmove also got a bump on the day.

Housebuilders have been in the doldrums since the start of the year despite a supercharged housing market as investors priced in the cost of making repairs,” said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

“The deal on the table would require companies to deal with issues on any medium rise building they’ve built over the last thirty years, but additional funding talks would be put off until later in the year.

“The long running dispute about who should foot the bill to deal with fire safety issues has been contentious and housebuilders will need to act quickly to show they’re serious about making things right.”

By the end of the day, the FTSE 100, London’s top index, had gained 21.02 points, a 0.3% rise which landed the index at 7,558.92.

It put the FTSE a little behind its European peers – Germany’s Dax was up 0.6%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 0.9%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 had gained 0.5%, while the Dow Jones was up 0.1% by the time markets were closing in London.

Ms Hewson said: “Over on Wall Street it’s been a day to tweet about and one man who certainly knows the value of a cunningly crafted tweet is Elon Musk.

“The news that the Tesla boss has snapped up a 9.2% stake in the company didn’t raise eyebrows, only speculation about his next steps and Twitter’s share price.”

Oil prices rose with Brent crude clocking in at 107.97 dollars per barrel, a 3.4% increase. On currency markets the pound could buy 1.3119 dollars, a small rise, or 1.1927 euros, slightly below the day before.

In company news, Ted Baker saw its shares soar by 14.4% after the company put itself up for sale.

After a third takeover attempt by a US private equity giant and another bid from an unnamed firm, Ted Baker said that it would invite bids.

Elsewhere, Ryanair investors were clearly expecting worse as its shares rose by 1% even though the airline said it would post a loss of at least 350 million euros (£294 million) this year.

The number of passengers travelling on Ryanair’s flights has “recovered strongly,” the airline said, but the figure is still far below where it was before Covid-19 hit.

The business had previously told markets to expect a loss of between 250 million euros (£210 million) and 450 million euros (£378 million).

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Aveva, up 98p to 2,533p, Flutter Entertainment, up 344p to 9,090p, JD Sports, up 5.3p to 156.05p, Rightmove, up 22p to 657p, and Hargreaves Lansdown, up 33.3p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, down 9p to 501.2p, Rio Tinto, down 93p to 6,132p, Aviva, down 7p to 438p, M&G, down 3p to 219.7p, and Natwest Group, down 3p to 215.2p.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

587K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
Reuters

Miners, financials lift FTSE 100; eyes biggest weekly jump in 14 months

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly jump in more than a year, led by miners and financial stocks, although weakness in oil majors capped gains.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

FTSE extends winning streak as it makes up ground lost after the start of war

The FTSE 100 continued a winning streak on Friday as it notched up its fifth rise in six sessions.The index registered a small, but clear rise of 0.3%, after trading down earlier in the day.The 19.39 point increase leaves the FTSE 100 at 7,404.73 as it heads into the weekend, having gained more than 250 points since last Friday.The index has not yet returned to its pre-war highs, but has regained most of the lost ground that at one point saw it drop below the 7,000 point mark.European and US stocks have continued to recover more of their lost ground...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cladding#Paris#Ftse#Uk#Government#Aj Bell#European
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

PMI data helps pound to one-week highs against toiling euro

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound held at one-week highs versus the euro on Tuesday as strong data boosted the British currency while the euro struggled on growing concerns about far-right candidate Marine Le Pen winning this month’s French presidential elections. Positive British PMI data supported the pound, building on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street opens lower as crude oil prices climb again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, giving back some of the big gains they made a day earlier. Crude oil prices were rising sharply again, renewing worries that prices could climb even more for gas and many other kinds of goods. The S&P 500 gave up 0.8% in the early going Wednesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.8%. Crude oil prices were up more than 4%. Bond yields were easing lower after shooting higher a day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.35%.
STOCKS
Boston Globe

Chinese stocks in US markets crash after selloff in Asia

(Bloomberg) — US-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of US de-listings. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index declined 12 percent to its lowest...
MARKETS
CNBC

Chinese tech stocks jump as Hong Kong leads gains among Asia-Pacific markets

SINGAPORE — Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led gains among the major Asia-Pacific markets on Monday as Chinese tech stocks in the city jumped. In morning trade, the Hang Seng index gained 1.42% as shares of Tencent surged 2.06%. Other Chinese tech stocks also rose, with Alibaba up 2.83% while NetEase soared 4.43%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares fall as financials, inflation worries weigh

BENGALURU, April 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday as heavyweight financials fell after a sharp jump in the previous session, while fears of imported inflation due to rising global crude oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.3% to 17,995...
BUSINESS
Financial World

US Dollar opens week higher as market cashes in on aggressive rate-hike bet

On Monday’s Asia-Pacific trading, the American Dollar began the week in a riant note as US Treasury Yields continued to rise amid anticipations of an aggressive stance from the US Fed, while as the impacts of sanction on Russian energy started to raise a number of leading European economy’s living costs by a substantial scale, euro weighed down over worries of a steep economic damage in a near-term.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dow falls more than 400 points as oil rises to nearly $115

U.S. stocks eased Wednesday as oil prices rose, renewing inflation fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 448.96 points, or 1.3%, to 34,358.50. The S&P 500 declined 1.2% to 4,456.24. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.3% to 13,922.60. Traders digested the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

587K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy