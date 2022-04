About 66% of teachers across the state considered leaving their jobs last year, according to a November survey from the Texas American Federation of Teachers union. While staffing shortages in Cy-Fair ISD have been an issue for years with nearly 800 vacancies districtwide at the start of the 2019-20 school year, CFISD officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these issues. The district’s greatest needs are classroom teachers, special education teachers, instructional paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service workers and custodians.

