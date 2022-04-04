ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polkton, NC

Rescue celebrates 5th anniversary as nonprofit

By Hannah Barron Staff Writer
Anson Record
Anson Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7FCC_0eyw5wWX00
Gus is one of the dogs Shooting Star has saved. Contributed photo

POLKTON — Shooting Star Animal Rescue celebrates five years as a nonprofit this month.

So far the Polkton-based rescue has saved 41 dogs and 6 cats. Since January 2022, they have also funded 5 spay/neuter surgeries for cats through their new program with the Monroe Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic.

In the future, they hope to focus on providing spay/neuter surgeries to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Anson and Union. They have 6 surgeries scheduled for April and May and hope to increase that number. People can support the program by making donations on Shooting Star’s Facebook.

“I have loved being able to make an impact on the community through Shooting Star Animal Rescue over the last 5 years,” said Shooting Star founder Destiny Sarno. “We have been able to connect our foster pets with amazing families, make partnerships with great organizations like the Humane Society of Union County, and reduce overpopulation. I am excited to continue growing Shooting Star as I head to veterinary school in the fall and can’t wait to see how much we grow over the next 5 years.”

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Rehome Rescue Cat

In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
One Green Planet

Watch Rescue Transformation of Lonely Puppy Tied to a Car Bumper 24/7

This 9-week old puppy named Malibu was tied to the bumper of a car 24/7. Mistreatment, loneliness, and abuse were all this puppy had ever known. It wasn’t until TikTok user @ellirescues came along and discovered this poor puppy, that her life was forever changed. When Elli went up...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polkton, NC
City
Star, NC
WCVB

23 surrendered Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs looking for new homes

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Dog#Charity#Shooting Star
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
People

Pit Bull 'Scared of the World' After Rescue from Neglect Case Finds Home Where He Feels Safe

Huck the dog is all smiles now after several scary months. The pit bull mix was one of 80 dogs rescued from a neglect case and brought to Santa Rosa County Animal Services in Florida, according to a release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Unfortunately, the Santa Rosa County Animal Services, an open admission shelter, was already at capacity when the intake of 80 dogs arrived at their doors.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
Anson Record

Anson Record

763
Followers
696
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy