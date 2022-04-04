Rescue celebrates 5th anniversary as nonprofit

Gus is one of the dogs Shooting Star has saved. Contributed photo

POLKTON — Shooting Star Animal Rescue celebrates five years as a nonprofit this month.

So far the Polkton-based rescue has saved 41 dogs and 6 cats. Since January 2022, they have also funded 5 spay/neuter surgeries for cats through their new program with the Monroe Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic.

In the future, they hope to focus on providing spay/neuter surgeries to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Anson and Union. They have 6 surgeries scheduled for April and May and hope to increase that number. People can support the program by making donations on Shooting Star’s Facebook.

“I have loved being able to make an impact on the community through Shooting Star Animal Rescue over the last 5 years,” said Shooting Star founder Destiny Sarno. “We have been able to connect our foster pets with amazing families, make partnerships with great organizations like the Humane Society of Union County, and reduce overpopulation. I am excited to continue growing Shooting Star as I head to veterinary school in the fall and can’t wait to see how much we grow over the next 5 years.”