COVID Classroom Mask Requirements Lifted For San Francisco Elementary Schools

 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCSO (CBS SF) — Thousands of San Francisco elementary school students returned from Spring Break Monday, finally free from being required to wear masks in their classrooms to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A month ago, San Francisco health officials had lifted the classroom mask mandate for junior and senior high students, but left it in place for public school elementary and pre-school students.

Instead, all students will now be “strongly recommended” to wear masks.

“We are starting with middle and high schools, where there are higher vaccination rates, in order to give more time for families of younger students to get their children vaccinated,” Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement in March.

According to the latest San Francisco COVID vaccination dashboard, 31,291 residents ages 5-11 have been completely vaccinated. That represents 71 percent of the young population.

To help prevent a surge in cases as students return from vacation, the San Francisco Unified School District handed out 123,000 COVID at-home testing kits before the students left on break.

Parents were urged to test their children before sending them off to school on Monday.

“We really hope that we can catch those people who may be testing positive for COVID-19, said SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnik. “So, instead of having them come to school and potentially spread that around, they will know to stay home and follow the isolation protocols and quarantine protocols,”

KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Remembering North Bay social worker stabbed while delivering food

COTATI, Calif. - A vigil is planned Sunday for a North Bay social worker who was killed two years ago while on the job. Sylvia Bracamonte, 33, was allegedly stabbed and killed two years ago by Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, a teen she was trying to help. Cotati police said Bracamonte was...
COTATI, CA
#Covid#Elementary Schools#Classroom#Cbs Sf#Spring Break#Sfusd
KRON4 News

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19, despite […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
