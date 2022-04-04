ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Take An Exclusive Sneak Peek At Netflix's Brand New Barbie Series

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbie Roberts of Malibu, California met Barbie Roberts of Brooklyn, New York last summer at an exclusive performing arts camp in the movie Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams. Giving each other the nicknames “Malibu” and “Brooklyn,” the two became fast friends... a friendship we’ll get to learn more about in the...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being "polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: April 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is hopping along with their list of new content available for streaming this April, and it’s sure to make you feel ever warmer and fuzzier than the Easter Bunny. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful April 2022 premieres is sure to have something for everyone.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Friendship, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Restores Same-Sex Kiss After Backlash Over Disney’s Response To Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s forthcoming Toy Story prequel Lightyear has put a same-sex kiss back in following an internal backlash to Disney’s handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. A source familiar with the production confirmed the change to Deadline. Variety was the first to report the move. The embrace is between Hawthorne, a character voiced by Uzo Aduba, and another woman. The characters’ relationship itself was never called into question during production, the source said, but a kiss between the characters was excised before being restored last week. Pixar was one of the loudest voices criticizing Disney...
FLORIDA STATE
ScreenCrush

A James Bond TV Show Is Coming To Amazon

A return to the James Bond universe is on its way, in the form of a streaming competition show. Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit 007’s Road to a Million, a race around the world based on the iconic British spy. According to Variety, the project has been in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Big Dreams#Mattel Television
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar What's In The Box Sneak Peek Revealed (Exclusive)

We're not too far out from Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Kickstarter, but if you want a sneak peek at everything that comes in the box, we've got you covered with an exclusive first look! Funko Games Lead Game Designer Dexter Stevens, Editorial Manager Ruby Wishnietsky, and Game Producer Korby Sears walk fans through some of the coolest aspects of the game, including the 12 gorgeous Dinosaur miniatures and the character cards that feature new abilities that you'll learn and scratch off as you move through the campaign. The 20 sided Amber Die will introduce chaos into the adventure as will the various stickers you place all across the board, and you can check out everything up close in the new video above.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

‘The Flash’ Sneak Peek: Old Foes & New Allies? (VIDEO)

It’s feeling like Central City is about to get its own version of the Batman-Detective Gordon duo. In this exclusive clip from the March 16 episode of The Flash, “Lockdown,” Barry (Grant Gustin) and Captain Kramer (Carmen Moore) discuss the Flash’s seven-year relationship with the CCPD. And while it’s clearly helped the city, things could be better. In fact, Kramer sees a future where “together, we could help it more…humans and meta-humans, alike.” If only the Scarlet Speedster would work more closely with her on cases instead of just dumping baddies on her precinct’s doorstep and running off. Hmm…a partnership, perhaps?
TV SERIES
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 5

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Blind Side, Shrek Forever After, and The Bubble. If you're browsing for a movie to watch on Netflix, a great place to start your search is the Daily Top 10 Movies chart. Our guide to the chart can help you narrow your options down even further by giving you our honest opinion about what's worth watching. With this list's help, you'll be streaming in no time. The most popular movies on Netflix for Tuesday, April 5 include The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock, at No. 1; Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final ogre movie, but that might change, at No. 2; Judd Apatow's poorly reviewed new COVID-themed comedy The Bubble at No. 3; and Mark Wahlberg crime drama Four Brothers at No. 4. Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows rounds out the top 5.
NFL
ComicBook

Netflix's New Kaiju Movie Drops First Trailer

When it comes to the universe of kaiju, Godzilla and the other titans of the MonsterVerse are only the tip of the iceberg, as giant monster fans have seen plenty of beasts emerge from some unexpected places in the realms of television and movies. Now, Netflix is once again introducing a brand new behemoth into the lore of kaiju in media with a new family-friendly, CG-animated film that is set to arrive on the streaming service this summer in The Sea Beast.
COMICS
theplaylist.net

‘Shining Girls’ Trailer: Elizabeth Moss Stars In A Mindbending Metaphysical Thriller Coming To Apple TV+ In April

Coming off a win for Best Picture (“CODA”) and featuring a slew of critically-acclaimed series this year, Apple TV+ is really having a moment right now. April will likely give them two more critically-acclaimed series, “Slow Horses” with Gary Oldman and an intriguing metaphysical thriller called “Shining Girls” starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy