Take An Exclusive Sneak Peek At Netflix's Brand New Barbie Series

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Blind Side, Shrek Forever After, and The Bubble. If you're browsing for a movie to watch on Netflix, a great place to start your search is the Daily Top 10 Movies chart. Our guide to the chart can help you narrow your options down even further by giving you our honest opinion about what's worth watching. With this list's help, you'll be streaming in no time. The most popular movies on Netflix for Tuesday, April 5 include The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock, at No. 1; Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final ogre movie, but that might change, at No. 2; Judd Apatow's poorly reviewed new COVID-themed comedy The Bubble at No. 3; and Mark Wahlberg crime drama Four Brothers at No. 4. Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows rounds out the top 5.
