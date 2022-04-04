Take An Exclusive Sneak Peek At Netflix's Brand New Barbie Series

We're not too far out from Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Kickstarter, but if you want a sneak peek at everything that comes in the box, we've got you covered with an exclusive first look! Funko Games Lead Game Designer Dexter Stevens, Editorial Manager Ruby Wishnietsky, and Game Producer Korby Sears walk fans through some of the coolest aspects of the game, including the 12 gorgeous Dinosaur miniatures and the character cards that feature new abilities that you'll learn and scratch off as you move through the campaign. The 20 sided Amber Die will introduce chaos into the adventure as will the various stickers you place all across the board, and you can check out everything up close in the new video above.

