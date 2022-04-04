ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ Henry Cuellar one of two Democrats to vote against landmark marijuana legalization bill

By Andrew Zhang
keranews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bill faces stiff headwinds in the Senate, where it would require 60 votes to pass. A similar measure the House passed in 2020 failed in the upper chamber. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Democrat from Laredo, broke with his party to vote against a landmark marijuana legalization bill on...

www.keranews.org

