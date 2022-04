It hasn't been too long since Google took legal action to remove Vanced. The loss of the YouTube mod, which enabled some Premium features for everyone without needing to pay, was mourned by its large userbase. After Google succeeded in stopping its development, it sure looks like it's now going after its download methods, as it appears that Google Play Protect is starting to flag Vanced Manager as a harmful app, telling people to uninstall it.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO