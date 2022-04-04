LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, the WWE is coming to Columbus later this spring.

A tag team championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs versus The Usos is just one of the events scheduled for 7:45 p.m., on June 3 at the Schottenstein Center.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear include Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday at 8 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE Smack Down coming to Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com