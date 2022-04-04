ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Smack Down coming to Columbus

By Nia Noelle
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHEBK_0eyvqYOe00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, the WWE is coming to Columbus later this spring.

A tag team championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs versus The Usos is just one of the events scheduled for 7:45 p.m., on June 3 at the Schottenstein Center.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear include Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday at 8 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

The Latest:

  • Enter The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game!!
  • Wild’N Out Is Comin’ To Town!!
  • Start Your Day With The Morning Hustle!
  • Jibaro Latin Restaurant Opens in Parma!
  • Kid Cudi Joins Cast Of John Woo’s ‘Silent Night’
  • August Alsina is Back with Shake the World!

WWE Smack Down coming to Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw After WrestleMania

WrestleMania weekend was full of title defenses and on Saturday fans saw Dolph Ziggler retain the NXT Championship when he defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Dolph Ziggler brought the gold to Monday Night Raw this week and he once again put the title...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
John Woo
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Cudi
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Schedule And RAW Status Update

Brock Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As noted, WWE has confirmed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing tonight to address the WWE Universe. You can click here for the updated RAW After WrestleMania preview for tonight.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nbc4i#Smackdown Women#Ticketmaster Com
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on WWE WrestleMania 38, Shane McMahon in Attendance

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shane McMahon was in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania weekend. Per PWInsider, Shane was in attendance at “all” of the WWE events that took place over WrestleMania Weekend. He was reportedly with his sons at the shows. Additionally, PWInsider noted that Alexa...
WWE
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For WWE SmackDown

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Video: Veer Returns On WWE RAW Tonight

After months of “coming soon” vignettes, Veer Mahaan has officially made his re-debut on WWE RAW. Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW saw The Miz squash Dominik Mysterio in singles action while Rey Mysterio watched from ringside. After the match, the music hit and out came Veer for his long-awaited return to the red brand.
MLB
PWMania

John Cena Reacts To WWE WrestleMania 38 and Comments On RAW

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter and reacted to WrestleMania 38. Cena congratulated everyone involved with The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, and reminded them of the wild crowd attending tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania taping. “Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely...
WWE
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Set For Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe will make his AEW in-ring debut in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Joe, who made his ROH return and signed with AEW at Supercard of Honor, will make his in-ring debut for the company on this week’s show by taking on Max Caster in a qualifying match for the tournament.
WWE
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
111
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy