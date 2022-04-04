ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle early morning fire in town of Paris

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Crews were called to a home in the town of Paris early Monday morning after...

Crews battle car fires at recycling center

Oklahoma City (KFOR)– Four cars caught on fire at a recycling center on the southeast Oklahoma City. Fire crews responded to southeast 55th Street and Phillips around 8 o’clock Wednesday evening and battled the blaze for more than hour. Authorities say there were no injuries reported. They have not said what caused the fire.
Woman dies in river after refusing help from rescuers alerted by her mom, GA cops say

A woman’s body was pulled from a Georgia river after more than 65 first responders tried to rescue her. A police officer first noticed an unattended vehicle in Olde Rope Mill Park in Woodstock around 11:30 p.m. on March 7. The vehicle was locked, and officials didn’t see anyone in the park at the time, according to a news release from the city.
Florida landfill worker crushed to death after colleague in bulldozer accidentally runs over port-a-potty

A father-of-three in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill...
RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
Rochester Police make arrest in September shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a September shooting that left one man seriously injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the area of Frost and Jefferson Avenues. 19-year-old Clem Long Jr. is charged with assault (2nd) after being picked...
Chase takes multiple agencies through Gates and Rochester Friday

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) — It took several agencies to stop a suspect on the run through Gates and Rochester Friday afternoon. Kyle A. Coon, 27, and Kimberly M. Cotton, 31, were arrested and face multiple charges. Gates Police say it started when they spotted a parolee who is also...
