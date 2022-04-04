Boilers collapse, lose three straight in weekend series

Junior left-hand pitcher Jackson Smeltz unleashes the ball down field towards home plate against Ohio State on Friday. Smeltz pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up 5 earned runs on 5 hits and 5 walks. He faced 21 batters and was relieved by Landon Weins who got the win. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue extended its losing streak after being swept by Illinois over the weekend, losing all three games of the series.

Purdue held a 5-3 lead Sunday until Illinois tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth inning and then scored five more runs off of a wild pitch, two runs batted in double, an RBI single and an RBI double before the inning ended.

The pain did not stop for the Boilers, as the Illini hit a solo shot on the first pitch of the seventh inning to go ahead 11-5.

Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. hit his first home run of his career in the third inning.

A solo home run by Cam Thompson and an RBI single by Bolton left the Boilers with the tying run at the plate, but a pop fly would end the game for Purdue.

The Boilermakers failed to capitalize three separate times in the loss on Saturday night.

Illinois gained an early 8-3 lead in the fifth inning. Junior right fielder Jake Jarvis hit a three run home run in the seventh inning to cut the Illini lead to 8-7, but Illinois finished the inning with a three run rally to go ahead 11-7.

Jarvis was responsible for half of the Boilermaker’s runs Saturday, batting in five runs.

Purdue, once again, cut the lead to just one run in the eighth inning, but failed to do further damage. Purdue placed runners in scoring position 15 times but only capitalized four times.

In the ninth inning, junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. was tagged out at third, taking away a runner in scoring position. The Boilermakers lost 11-10.

The Boilermakers had 14 hits on the night, which is a season-high for the team.

Junior starting pitcher Jackson Smeltz pitched five innings in Friday’s game, only surrendering one run, but a seven run inning in the eighth inning would put the game out of reach for the Boilermakers. Purdue lost the game 8-1.