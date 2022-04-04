ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

From college star in 2005 to family man in 2022, Augusta resident Luke List is finally back at the Masters

By Will Cheney, Augusta Chronicle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaiBY_0eyvoHHR00
Photo: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s been 17 years since Luke List played a competitive round at Augusta National Golf Club.

But this year, the 37-year-old is returning to the place he earned the distinction of low amateur back in 2005, and is making his first Masters Tournament start as a professional.

“It means everything,” he said. “It’s the best tournament in the world and to be able, especially living in Augusta the last four years, to be back after such a long time is really special and it’s hard to put into words how much it means to me personally.”

For List, it was a different world in 2005. He was entering his final season at Vanderbilt, occupying his time as a college student. Now he’s a husband and father of two. Many things have changed for List in those 17 years, but his love for the Masters is as fresh as it was back then.

“Those factors obviously play into that, but as far as my passion for the game and my love for the Masters, not much is different, which is pretty cool,” he said. “One of my buddies sent me a promo video for the Masters and I got goosebumps, just the same as I would have back then. It still means everything to me to be teeing it up there.”

Masters survey: Part I | Part II | Part III | Part IV | Part V

After winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January to gain his place at Augusta National, List tied for 53rd in Phoenix before a pair of missed cuts at the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational and a WD from The Players Championship. In recent weeks he’s found a bit of form, finishing T-35 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and T-53 at the Valero Texas Open.

The talk of momentum heading into a major differs from player to player. Some value coming in playing some of their best golf, while others are able to compartmentalize courses like Augusta National into its own box. List is admittedly undecided, saying he can see both sides of the debate.

“Golf is a funny game. I mean I’ve seen it go both ways. I think some guys definitely want to have some momentum and that might take them out of certain majors, but for me I’ve been playing pretty decent this year and fighting a few little injuries and stuff, so I’m trying to get completely healthy for that week,” he said.

“As far as momentum goes, you can catch lightning lightening in a bottle at the right time and we’ve seen that with some of the Masters champions. I’m looking forward to playing, regardless of how my game feels.”

Tiger’s historic Masters: Players reflect on what it means 25 years later

List’s life has seen a few changes since 2005, and the course has, too, as well. He’s spent the past several months learning as much as he can about the course from members and caddies, gleaning as much knowledge as possible so things will go that much smoother once the competitive atmosphere sets in.

“I’ve been out there a few times and I’ve had a really good local caddie that’s helped me a lot on the golf course,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing if you can get your grasp on the golf course, then the entity of the actual tournament is a separate thing to mentally conquer. I feel like I’ve done my homework. (Augusta National) does a really good job of allowing the guys that are qualified to come in a few times and see the course.”

Perhaps the biggest new experience he’s looking forward to is the Par 3 Tournament. Its an event in which the winner has never donned a green jacket in the same week, but that fact takes a back seat as it serves as an experience for the players and their families on the eve of the first round.

Now that he’s a father, List will get to experience the event to the fullest and make new memories with his children.

“It’s going to be a fun week seeing lots of friends and family and the Par 3 will be a lot of fun with my family,” he said. “I’ve talked to a lot of guys with kids and their experiences with that. It’s a lot of fun and chaos at the same time, so I’m excited to share that memory with my wife and two kids.”

Unlike any tournament he’s played in his career, he has the unique opportunity to sleep in his own bed each night. Now a fixture of the Augusta community, he praised the area for how it supports the game and its players.

“I don’t know that anyone has lived closer to Magnolia Lane than I do, so it’s pretty neat,” he said. “Having my wife and my in-laws spend their whole life here and be a local resident now, it’s such a great golf community and all the people are so supportive of their guys. To be one of those guys now, for people to keep up with and cheer for, is really special.”

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Dear Phil Mickelson: A Letter from Augusta

Wherever you are, I hope it’s not too bad. I’m sure you’re curious to know how things are in Augusta, where you’ve spent quality time every April for 29 years. Bryson said you’ve gone dark, so hope you don’t mind my reaching out. Obviously,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiger, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
BBC

Masters: Bryson DeChambeau 80% fit for Augusta National tilt

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Bryson DeChambeau will play in this week's Masters after ignoring the advice of his doctor...
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters expert picks, best bets for Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters has finally arrived and we’re breaking down all of our best bets and Masters expert picks for the week at Augusta National Golf Club. Call it a national golf holiday, The Masters is upon us. The best players in the world are touching down at Augusta National Golf Club for the April 7-10 tournament and the first major championship of 2022. And it figures to be one for the ages.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The best pictures from Monday at Augusta National

The start of Masters week brought a series of refreshing returns. It marked the return of the most anticipated week on the golf calendar. It brough the return of full Masters galleries after two years of limited or no spectators. And it saw the return of Tiger Woods, who played a practice round 14 months after a debilitating car accident, with all signs pointing to an improbable return to the first tee on Thursday. With major championship excitement in the air, Golf Digest photographers J.D. Cuban, Adam Glanzman, and Ben Walton captured a series of riveting images at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta National#Golf Course#Professional Golf#The Masters
The Independent

Tiger Woods practises at Augusta National for second day running before Masters

Tiger Woods practised at Augusta National for the second day running as he stepped up his preparations for the 86th Masters on Monday.Woods has not played in a top-level event since being involved in a horrific car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December.The 46-year-old played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on Sunday, before which he said he would make a “game-time decision” on whether he will tee off in...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As Tom Watson joins Augusta National's list of honorary starters, how did it all start?

Golf has never been shy about celebrating its long-ago greats. During Masters week at Augusta National, that reverence is always on display. The Tuesday night Champions Dinner is a big nod to the past, but it’s a private affair, which leaves the ceremonial Thursday morning tee time as the most public display of adulation for the game’s most historic figures.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Everything’s good, brother': Tiger Woods makes final Masters preparations Wednesday at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Under a bruised sky with mist in the air, Tiger Woods completed his Masters Boot Camp Wednesday morning with another nine holes at Augusta National Golf Club. “Everything’s good, brother,” Woods said as he walked into the clubhouse following his round on the back nine and 20 minutes’ worth of work on the practice putting green.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods at the Masters through the years

Tiger Woods at Augusta Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Tiger Woods sounds like he is ready to try for a sixth green jacket at the Masters, which is an incomparable comeback after the horrific auto accident a year ago in February. It's great to see him back on the course at Augusta, where many of his remarkable career highlights have been captured over the years.Tiger Woods at Augusta Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta Michael Madrid-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta Michael Madrid-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at Augusta : Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods at...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy