One of the 4 major golf tournaments is coming back to Western New York. For the fourth time, Oak Hill Country Club will host the PGA Championship. The course, which is just outside of Rochester in Pittsford, will host this tournament for the 4th time. I was able to go to the PGA back in 2013 and it really is a great experience. We had to park far away and we got shuttled in by PGA busses. In addition, my advice is you really need to prepare yourself for a long day. Snacks, make sure you are hydrated and have enough sun protection because you never know where you will end up on the course and for how long.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO