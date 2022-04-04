ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New documentary sheds light on rare, genetic disease that can take up to 15 years to diagnose

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - “Excruciating,” “incompatible with life” and “worse than the pain of childbirth” are just a few of the harrowing phrases that have been used to describe the pain associated with the symptoms of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), a family of rare, genetic diseases characterized by severely painful attacks and for...

WBRE

New blood test helps to diagnose autoimmune disease

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of millions of people suffer from autoimmune diseases. The disease causes someone’s immune system to mistakenly attack normal cells. Dozens of autoimmune diseases can attack a wide range of body parts. Many people with the disease suffer needlessly because they go undiagnosed. But new technology is helping change that for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical genetics of Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth disease

Recent research in the field of inherited peripheral neuropathies (IPNs) such as Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth (CMT) disease has helped identify the causative genes provided better understanding of the pathogenesis, and unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets. Several reports have described the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, molecular pathogenesis, and novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan. Based on the functions of the causative genes identified so far, the following molecular and cellular mechanisms are believed to be involved in the causation of CMTs/IPNs: myelin assembly, cytoskeletal structure, myelin-specific transcription factor, nuclear related, endosomal sorting and cell signaling, proteasome and protein aggregation, mitochondria-related, motor proteins and axonal transport, tRNA synthetases and RNA metabolism, and ion channel-related mechanisms. In this article, we review the epidemiology, genetic diagnosis, and clinicogenetic characteristics of CMT in Japan. In addition, we discuss the newly identified novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan, namely MME and COA7. Identification of the new causes of CMT will facilitate in-depth characterization of the underlying molecular mechanisms of CMT, leading to the establishment of therapeutic approaches such as drug development and gene therapy.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Tom Parker dies after brain tumour diagnosis: What is a glioblastoma?

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died after being diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma.There are many different types of brain tumour and they can be classed as low or high grade.Here are questions answered about brain cancer.– How many people are diagnosed with brain tumours each year?According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK) there are around 12,100 new brain, other central nervous system (CNS) and intracranial tumour cases in the UK every year – or 33 every day.– What are the survival and mortality rates?Survival rates are difficult to predict because brain tumours are not the most common form of...
CANCER
Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
What Are the Newest Treatments for Fibromyalgia?

Although large-scale studies are still needed to confirm their effectiveness, the newest FDA-approved treatments for fibromyalgia include Quell and milnacipran. Quell is an over-the-counter transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator intended to be used for pain relief. Milnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) that has shown promising results in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Did a TICK BITE save Jude's life? Boy, 3, turns out to have rare cancer... but doctors only found it when his mother asked for an MRI scan following brush with spider-like creature that left him 'screaming in pain'

A bite from a tick may have helped save a toddler's life after scans to explore his mysterious symptoms detected a rare form of cancer. Jude Mellon-Jameson, of Sheffield, was your average three-year-old, a massive fan of dinosaurs and other animals and excited to learn about how things work. However,...
CANCER
What causes Addison's disease?

Addison’s disease, or adrenal insufficiency, usually results from a faulty immune response. Other causes include infections and steroid use. The adrenal glands are situated just above each kidney. They produce hormones that affect organs and tissues throughout the body. The adrenal glands consist of two layers: the medulla, which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH

