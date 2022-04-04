New documentary sheds light on rare, genetic disease that can take up to 15 years to diagnose

Recent research in the field of inherited peripheral neuropathies (IPNs) such as Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth (CMT) disease has helped identify the causative genes provided better understanding of the pathogenesis, and unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets. Several reports have described the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, molecular pathogenesis, and novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan. Based on the functions of the causative genes identified so far, the following molecular and cellular mechanisms are believed to be involved in the causation of CMTs/IPNs: myelin assembly, cytoskeletal structure, myelin-specific transcription factor, nuclear related, endosomal sorting and cell signaling, proteasome and protein aggregation, mitochondria-related, motor proteins and axonal transport, tRNA synthetases and RNA metabolism, and ion channel-related mechanisms. In this article, we review the epidemiology, genetic diagnosis, and clinicogenetic characteristics of CMT in Japan. In addition, we discuss the newly identified novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan, namely MME and COA7. Identification of the new causes of CMT will facilitate in-depth characterization of the underlying molecular mechanisms of CMT, leading to the establishment of therapeutic approaches such as drug development and gene therapy.

