Sergio Perez says he is confident his luck will change at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend after two frustrating races for the Red Bull driver.Perez’s car had to be retired in the opening race in Bahrain, and after sealing his first pole position in Saudi Arabia, an Virtual Safety Car period allowed others to pit more quickly than him – which meant he finished fourth.The Mexican driver is hoping to put his season back on track in Melbourne and is excited to get back to the track.“It is great to be back in Melbourne after two years away,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO