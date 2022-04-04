What’s New at Comerica Park 2022

While it’s been difficult to keep up with the latest COVID-19-related closures these past couple of years, the Detroit Tigers and the rest of Major League Baseball are determined to have as much of a “before times” season as possible for 2022. That means the return of overpriced bags of peanuts, ginormous frozen daiquiris, hot dogs, and Detroit Tigers baseball. This season at Comerica Park, fans can expect the old faithfuls alongside a brand new lineup of stadium concessions that lean heavy into classic Michigan comfort foods, childhood nostalgia, and the latest fried chicken trends. Find all the essential details on this year’s ballpark foods below and don’t forget to visit Curbed for tips on parking and stadium attractions.
