Indiana couple reported missing in central Nevada

By News 3 Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple from Indiana has been reported missing after they were last reported to be in central Nevada. The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office says Ronnie and Beverly Barker...

kcby.com

Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
